National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.34% of Five Below worth $38,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Up 1.3 %

Five Below stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.72. 280,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,913. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.19 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

