National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,330 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,147.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 143,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

