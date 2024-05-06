National Bank of Canada FI Has $32.52 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.