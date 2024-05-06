National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

