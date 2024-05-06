National Bank of Canada FI Sells 290,414 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,414 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AZN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

