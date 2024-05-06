National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,554,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528,977. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

