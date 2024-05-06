Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,756,820.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00.

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.03 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

