Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.63 on Monday, reaching $596.97. 3,683,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.03 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

