Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

