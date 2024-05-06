NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

