NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 44737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.19.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.