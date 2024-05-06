NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

NFI stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Insiders have bought a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

