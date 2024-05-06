NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.68. 44,149,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 56,842,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.