Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

