Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

NYSE:NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

