Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

