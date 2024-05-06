Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.50. Approximately 1,512,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,823,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $559.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

