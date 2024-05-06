NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Robert K. Temple Sells 8,873 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.83. 2,159,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.21.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.