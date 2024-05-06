NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 1,704,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,115,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 44.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

