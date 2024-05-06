Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.88

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 50979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.