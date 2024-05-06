Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.88

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 50979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.