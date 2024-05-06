Oasis Network Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $660.45 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.22 or 0.04855537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00059137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09924822 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $16,160,358.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.