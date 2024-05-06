ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OGS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 309,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.