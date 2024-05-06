Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,555. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Open Text by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

