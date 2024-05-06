Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE OEC opened at $23.60 on Monday. Orion has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

