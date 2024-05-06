Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OEC opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. Orion has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

