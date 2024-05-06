P3 Health Partners (PIII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. P3 Health Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.80 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 120.85%. On average, analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 25.1 %

NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $252.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PIII shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.