Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Increased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

COWZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $54.78. 2,302,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

