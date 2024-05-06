PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACS Group

Insider Activity at PACS Group

PACS Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of PACS opened at $25.30 on Monday. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.