PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PACS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PACS Group

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group Company Profile



PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

