Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paramount Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

