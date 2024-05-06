Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

