Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance
Shares of PGC opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on PGC
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peapack-Gladstone Financial
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.