Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.75 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after buying an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.