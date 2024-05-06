Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 260.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $596.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.03 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,862 shares of company stock valued at $90,026,871. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

