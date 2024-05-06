Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Generac Trading Up 2.2 %

Generac stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. 850,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.