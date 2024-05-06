Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $220,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,077. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.