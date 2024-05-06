Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $774.64. 449,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $796.73 and a 200-day moving average of $767.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,087 shares of company stock worth $57,814,366. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

