Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,703 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.8 %

ENS stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

