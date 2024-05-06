Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.43. 3,081,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

