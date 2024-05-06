Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 50 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,875. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

