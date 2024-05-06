Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.04. 4,918,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

