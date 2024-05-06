Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $29.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 17,840,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,844,285. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

