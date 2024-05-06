Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPC. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $38.00 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 142.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

