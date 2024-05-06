Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.01. 706,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

