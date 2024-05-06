Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

PHT remained flat at $7.47 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 83,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

