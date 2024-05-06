Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 482000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
