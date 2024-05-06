PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

