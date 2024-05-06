PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $28.00 at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

