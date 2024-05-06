Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 747,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,916. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

