Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.17

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 157107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Primo Water by 303.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 115.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Primo Water by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

