Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.53

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 21727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.24.
Primo Water Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
